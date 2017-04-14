Court blocks Arkansas from using lethal injection drug

Story highlights The drug company says it wasn't supposed to be used for executions

The state wanted to execute eight men over 10 days this month

Two of the executions are already blocked for unrelated reasons

(CNN) A judge on Friday stopped Arkansas from using a drug in the executions of six men scheduled to die by lethal injection starting Monday.

The drug company argued the drug, vercuronium bromide, wasn't supposed to be used for capital punishment. Pulaski County Judge Wendell Griffen issued a temporary restraining order preventing Arkansas from using its supply of the drug.

It's unclear what effect the ruling will have on the state's plans to execute the men.

The state originally wanted to execute eight men between April 17 and April 27, before its supply of a lethal injection drug expires at the end of April.

Arkansas Attorney General's Office issued this statement late Friday: "As a public opponent of capital punishment, Judge Griffen should have recused himself from this case. Attorney General (Leslie) Rutledge intends to file an emergency request with the Arkansas Supreme Court to vacate the order as soon as possible."