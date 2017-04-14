'Veep' tackles life beyond the White House

(CNN) Faced with a political moment that at times seems to border on satire, "Veep" fortuitously picked the right time to move on to explore life after the White House.

The show's sixth season, which begins Sunday, finds Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) dealing with the aftermath of her short-lived presidency, subjected to various indignities as she goes about chores like raising money for her presidential library and learning to fly coach.

Her inventively profane staff, meanwhile, has largely scattered, moving on to new challenges that range from holding congressional seats to managing smaller campaigns to (in the case of Dan, played by Reid Scott) co-hosting "CBS This Morning."

This being "Veep," the one-liners still fly fast and furiously. On a trip to the country of Georgia to act as an election observer, Selina asks her guide, "Do you have any water that doesn't come from a nuclear power plant?"

Still, faced with the age of Donald Trump, the undercurrent to this season of "Veep" is more skewed to politics' also-rans -- to that moment when politicians must contend with being a civilian again, however privileged.

