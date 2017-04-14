Can Dubai become the world's happiest city?

Story highlights UAE has a Ministry of Happiness charged with promoting happiness

Dubai uses Happiness Meters to measure well being

(CNN) Not content with being home to the world's tallest tower and fastest police car, Dubai has set a challenge for itself to become the world's happiest city.

In its quest to achieve this, the city in the sand is measuring people's happiness through interactive touchpoints around Dubai, called Happiness Meters.

There are three emojis on each meter -- a happy face, a neutral face and a sad face -- which people use to rank their satisfaction with everyday services. Results from the meters feed into a Happiness Index; the number of smiley faces tapped determines the city's "happiness score."

The meters are the work of Smart Dubai -- a government entity tasked with transforming Dubai into a "smart city" -- which believes that people will lead happier lives if their day-to-day experiences are seamless and efficient.

"In order to become the happiest city, we knew we would need a way to listen to everyone in the city, and understand their current levels of happiness with city services," Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, director general of Smart Dubai, told CNN over email.

