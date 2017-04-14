Can Dubai become the world's happiest city?

Breaking News

These diners at Dinner in the Sky UAE look happy -- but how about the rest of Dubai?

(CNN)Not content with being home to the world's tallest tower, biggest shopping mall and fastest police car, Dubai has set a challenge for itself to become the world's happiest city.

In its quest to achieve this, the city in the sand is measuring people's happiness through interactive touchpoints around Dubai, called Happiness Meters.
There are three emojis on each meter -- a happy face, a neutral face and a sad face -- which people use to rank their satisfaction with everyday services. Results from the meters feed into a Happiness Index; the number of smiley faces tapped determines the city's "happiness score."
    The meters are the work of Smart Dubai -- a government entity tasked with transforming Dubai into a "smart city" -- which believes that people will lead happier lives if their day-to-day experiences are seamless and efficient.
    "In order to become the happiest city, we knew we would need a way to listen to everyone in the city, and understand their current levels of happiness with city services," Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, director general of Smart Dubai, told CNN over email.
    Dubai's 'happiness score'

    The current "happiness score" for Dubai, measured by over 6 million votes from Happiness Meters, sits at 90 percent, according to Bishr.
    "Our goal is to increase Dubai's happiness index level to 95 percent by 2021," she added.
    In an attempt to streamline public services, Smart Dubai has installed sensors in garbage bins to send alerts when they need emptying. It has also developed DubaiNow -- an app for residents to pay their bills, fines and complete over 55 city services.
    Smart Dubai's vision is for Dubai to be both the happiest city and the most technologically advanced city in the world. Its next step is to gauge deeper emotions through vocal emotions technology that analyzes tone of voice and other vocal properties.
    But happiness is no laughing matter, and the UAE has invested a lot of time and resources into its people's subjective well-being.

    How to make people happy

    The first Minister of State for Happiness in the UAE, Ohood Al Roumi, was sworn in last year, followed by 60 Happiness CEOs across government departments.
    The Ministry of Happiness' role is to promote and prioritize happiness in government and everyday life.
    CEOs of Happiness admire art at SIKKA Art Fair
    This is all part of a bigger plan, laid out in the UAE Vision 2021, to put the United Arab Emirates' well-being at the forefront of government decisions. Through doing so the UAE hopes to become the "happiest of all nations" according to the program.
    In Dubai there has been a plethora of happiness themed events organized by government including a "happiness park" to promote exercise, a "happiness journey" on International Happiness Day, and various happiness festivals including activities like laughter meditation.

    Should governments regulate happiness?

    But not everyone is happy with the UAE's Happiness Agenda.
    A researcher from Human Rights Watch has labeled the Ministry of Happiness "Orwellian," while some have questioned how inclusive Dubai's "happiness renaissance" will be.
    Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have highlighted human rights concerns in the UAE, such as restricting rights to freedom of expression and association and arbitrarily detaining and prosecuting those who criticize the government.
    Smart Dubai's Dr. Aisha bin Bishr
    In response to this, Bishr told CNN that any action or decision taken by a government entity is to ensure better standards of living and happier lives for their people.
    CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Denmark, Meik Wiking, agrees that happiness need to be at the core of public policy.
    "Happiness should be the overarching goal of governments," he told CNN.
    From the outside, Dubai seemed to arrive on the world stage as a fully formed global metropolis. In about five decades, what was once a sleepy outpost in the desert has risen to become one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. But to understand Dubai&#39;s accelerated growth we have to look to its past.
    From the outside, Dubai seemed to arrive on the world stage as a fully formed global metropolis. In about five decades, what was once a sleepy outpost in the desert has risen to become one of the fastest-growing cities in the world. But to understand Dubai's accelerated growth we have to look to its past.
    For centuries Dubai&#39;s economy depended on fishing and pearl diving, but it became more widely known as port from the beginning of the 20th century, when the emirate abolished custom duties on imports, opening up Dubai to merchants from the region and beyond.
    For centuries Dubai's economy depended on fishing and pearl diving, but it became more widely known as port from the beginning of the 20th century, when the emirate abolished custom duties on imports, opening up Dubai to merchants from the region and beyond.
    Indian and regional traders made it an economic and cultural crossroads. Traders and Bedouins made up the majority of its inhabitants until the 1960s.
    Indian and regional traders made it an economic and cultural crossroads. Traders and Bedouins made up the majority of its inhabitants until the 1960s.
    Small scale, traditional building techniques using local materials, such as bricks made at this yard, characterized the city before its building boom.
    Small scale, traditional building techniques using local materials, such as bricks made at this yard, characterized the city before its building boom.
    In 1966 the Fateh oilfield was discovered offshore from Dubai. Following the discovery, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai from 1958 to 1990, initiated large scale development programs. The Cement Wharf in Dubai, pictured above, flourished during that period because of the construction boom.
    In 1966 the Fateh oilfield was discovered offshore from Dubai. Following the discovery, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai from 1958 to 1990, initiated large scale development programs. The Cement Wharf in Dubai, pictured above, flourished during that period because of the construction boom.
    Dubai has a long history of sailing boats trading with Iran, Pakistan, and further afield.
    Dubai has a long history of sailing boats trading with Iran, Pakistan, and further afield.
    The new oil exports drastically expanded Dubai&#39;s economy and trade.
    The new oil exports drastically expanded Dubai's economy and trade.
    In 1971, Dubai became a founding member of the United Arab Emirates. Pictured, Dubai Creek crowded with dhows. On the right is the National Bank of Dubai.
    In 1971, Dubai became a founding member of the United Arab Emirates. Pictured, Dubai Creek crowded with dhows. On the right is the National Bank of Dubai.
    Despite the fast development taking place in Dubai, traditional ways of life continued to coexist alongside skyscrapers and cranes.
    Despite the fast development taking place in Dubai, traditional ways of life continued to coexist alongside skyscrapers and cranes.
    The massive construction project Sheikh Rashid started in the 1960s was taken further by his son Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum throughout the 1990s and the 2000s. Among the many building projects, Jumeirah Emirates Hotel and the Emirates Office Tower were completed in 2000.
    The massive construction project Sheikh Rashid started in the 1960s was taken further by his son Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum throughout the 1990s and the 2000s. Among the many building projects, Jumeirah Emirates Hotel and the Emirates Office Tower were completed in 2000.
    The dredger barge pictured pumps sand onto the sea to create the Palm Islands of Dubai -- one of the city&#39;s most extravagant projects and the world&#39;s largest artificial islands, built in the noughties.
    The dredger barge pictured pumps sand onto the sea to create the Palm Islands of Dubai -- one of the city's most extravagant projects and the world's largest artificial islands, built in the noughties.
    This is a view of the Palm Islands in 2007. The islands house hotels, spas, beaches and residential buildings. In the foreground is the luxury hotel Atlantis The Palm, still under construction at this time.
    This is a view of the Palm Islands in 2007. The islands house hotels, spas, beaches and residential buildings. In the foreground is the luxury hotel Atlantis The Palm, still under construction at this time.
    In the foreground, Atlantis The Palm, which opened in September 2008.
    In the foreground, Atlantis The Palm, which opened in September 2008.
    Throughout the 2000s and until the financial crash in 2008, Dubai&#39;s government undertook huge construction projects to cement the emirate&#39;s position as a financial, business and tourist hub.
    Throughout the 2000s and until the financial crash in 2008, Dubai's government undertook huge construction projects to cement the emirate's position as a financial, business and tourist hub.
    Dubai International Airport is the emirate&#39;s primary airport, but Al Maktoum International Airport was built as part of the Dubai World Central development. Around 23 miles from Dubai, once completed the airport will have capacity for more than 160 million passengers a year.
    Dubai International Airport is the emirate's primary airport, but Al Maktoum International Airport was built as part of the Dubai World Central development. Around 23 miles from Dubai, once completed the airport will have capacity for more than 160 million passengers a year.
    An eye-catching symbol of Dubai&#39;s ambitions is the Burj Khalifa, pictured under construction in 2005. &lt;br /&gt;
    An eye-catching symbol of Dubai's ambitions is the Burj Khalifa, pictured under construction in 2005.
    By 2010, Burj Khalifa was completed. At 162 floors and a height of 828 meters, it is the tallest building on Earth.
    By 2010, Burj Khalifa was completed. At 162 floors and a height of 828 meters, it is the tallest building on Earth.
    Dubai&#39;s rapid development required the construction of a transport infrastructure to meet the needs of more than 2.5 million residents.
    Dubai's rapid development required the construction of a transport infrastructure to meet the needs of more than 2.5 million residents.
    Over 90 per cent of the emirate&#39;s residents live in the capital city and its suburban areas.
    Over 90 per cent of the emirate's residents live in the capital city and its suburban areas.
    Immigrants make up just under 85 per cent of Dubai&#39;s population, according to the 2015 World Migration Report. South Asians, especially Indian and Pakistanis, are the biggest immigrant groups, and often work in construction.
    Immigrants make up just under 85 per cent of Dubai's population, according to the 2015 World Migration Report. South Asians, especially Indian and Pakistanis, are the biggest immigrant groups, and often work in construction.
    The 2008 global financial crisis brought a cloud over Dubai&#39;s economy leading to massive debt. Many real estate projects struggled to find buyers, and new projects were put on hold.
    The 2008 global financial crisis brought a cloud over Dubai's economy leading to massive debt. Many real estate projects struggled to find buyers, and new projects were put on hold.
    Since then, Dubai has launched a series of cultural initiatives to boost tourism. The World Air Games in 2015 were part of a strategy to put the city on the arts and sports world map.
    Since then, Dubai has launched a series of cultural initiatives to boost tourism. The World Air Games in 2015 were part of a strategy to put the city on the arts and sports world map.
    And in recent years, construction has resumed, with countless ambitious projects underway.
    And in recent years, construction has resumed, with countless ambitious projects underway.
    Measuring a subjective feeling

    The World Happiness Report 2017 ranked the UAE in 21st place. The report uses people's own life evaluation scores to measure subjective well-being.
    "People are the best judges of whether they're happy or not," said Wiking.
    The happiness rankings are then explained by looking at six key variables -- GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption.
    According to Wiking, those six factors are important indicators for why some countries rank higher than others.
    "It is extremely ambitious to be one of the five happiest countries by 2021," Wiking said, commenting on the UAE's desire to become one of the happiest nations in the world.
    "Norway just pushed Denmark out of first place this year. You're down to the second decimal now that separates number one from number two," he added.
    Wiking has every confidence that Dubai is taking the right steps toward achieving its own goal. He has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE government, promising to share expertise and knowledge.
    "I haven't seen many other governments as ambitious," he said.
    "They have an explicit ambition of where they want to be, so that is something tangible and measurable."

    If you're happy and you know it

    While the World Happiness Report ranks nations' happiness, it doesn't do the same for individual cities. This makes it difficult for Dubai to asses where it stands.
    However, Bishr said Smart Dubai is working on ways to compare levels of happiness in Dubai with other cities in the world.
    "When a city commits itself to people's happiness, it is not only the individual who will benefit," explained Bishr.
    "When people are happier the city benefits, which in turn feeds benefits directly back to the individual and so on in a positive cycle."