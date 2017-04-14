Story highlights Winx unbeaten in 17 competitive races

Equine physiologist reveals key factors to her success

(CNN) Since the summer of 2014, Winx has competed in 17 competitive races and won them all, picking up over $9.7 million in prize money.

The five-year-old mare was named Australian horse of the year in 2015/16 -- following in the footsteps of the likes of Black Caviar and Sunline -- and was the world's top-ranked turf horse for 2016.

Hot on the heels of Winx's victory at the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes, witnessed by over 25,000 racegoers, equine exercise physiologist Dr. David Evans tells CNN Sport why the horse is so special.

A superior heart

"Winx is the best, of course, and has been acknowledged as the best in terms of almost any point in anatomy and physiology," says Dr. Evans.

