Story highlights The Braves defeat the Padres 5-2 in new stadium

The team moved from its downtown Atlanta park to northwest of the city

Atlanta (CNN) As Chipper Jones hung out in the Atlanta Braves dugout Friday afternoon, a few hours ahead of the Braves' first regular-season home game at their new stadium, SunTrust Park, the future Hall of Famer fielded a question about what fans might be saying as they entered the ballpark for the first time.

"I would venture a guess the word mumbled the most -- maybe not even mumbled -- would be 'Wow,'" the Braves' icon said.

"I mean, look at that video board. Look at the LED lights, the incredible green grass, this incredibly orange clay. They watch how balls fly out of here and they see the skyline and everything, and they say, 'Wow.' I said it. Everybody else is going to say it. ...This is very impressive."

JUST WATCHED Behind Atlanta's new baseball stadium Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Behind Atlanta's new baseball stadium 02:42

A sold-out crowd of 41,149 attended the Braves' first regular-season game at SunTrust Park, a 5-2 win against the San Diego Padres. But the venue, where the city meets the suburbs in Cobb County, isn't all that's new. Thanks to public funding and the available land around it, a community is being constructed from the ground up, taking "ballpark development" to another level.

"I'd like to welcome you to baseball's newest gem," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said to fans during the pregame ceremony.

