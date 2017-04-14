Trump WH to keep visitor logs private

(CNN) The Trump administration will keep White House visitor logs private, breaking with precedent set by the Obama administration.

"By instituting historic restrictions on lobbying to close the revolving door, expanding and elevating ethics within the White House Counsel's office, and opening the White House press briefing room to media outlets that otherwise cannot gain access, the Trump administration has broken new ground in ensuring our government is both ethical and accessible to the American people," Michael Dubke, White House communications director, said in a statement explaining the decision.

"Given the grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, the White House office will disclose Secret Service logs as outlined under the Freedom of Information Act, a position the Obama White House successfully defended in federal court."