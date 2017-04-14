White House, animal house? Meet the creatures of 1600 Penn

Story highlights Many creatures visit the White House

White House staffers are often helpful to the wildlife roaming the grounds

Washington (CNN) The White House. Home to the president of the United States. One of the most recognizable and secure addresses in the entire world.

But while it is difficult for the average human to gain access to the 18-acre grounds, there is an entire world of creatures, big and small, that call the location home.

I've been covering the White House for a very short time. But in that limited experience I've been shocked by the volume of animals that you see scurrying from one end to the other. Birds of countless varieties, bold squirrels that aren't afraid to come right up to you and even the occasional ... fish. (Fish?)

"We saw something dropping from the sky and we went over to see what it was," said Tim Garraty, a veteran CNN photojournalist.

He was preparing for a live report one day during the George W. Bush administration when he saw something falling from the sky. That something turned out to be a fish, scooped out of a nearby waterway by one of the many hawks that patrol the skies above 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Read More