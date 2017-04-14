VP Pence heads to Asia-Pacific amid North Korean posturing

Story highlights Pence intends to lay out the administration's policies to US allies in the region

(CNN) Amid increasing tension with North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea Saturday, on a scheduled trip as part of his first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region.

The trip comes at a critical moment for the Trump administration and US allies, after escalated posturing from North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and growing concerns that the country may mark its most important holiday on Saturday with its sixth nuclear test.

Along with his visit to Seoul, the vice president's tour will also include stops in Tokyo, Jakarta, Sydney and Hawaii. According to a White House foreign policy adviser, the trip is intended as a chance for Pence to lay out the administration's policies to US allies in the region, and to offer an opportunity for him to develop personal relationships with government and business leaders.

Commitment will be the key message the vice president brings to US allies in the Asia-Pacific -- both on security and the economy. Officials say the primary goal of the trip will be to reinforce regional security alliances. To this end, Pence will meet with the acting President of South Korea, Hwang Kyo-ahn, to reinforce the US commitment to consult with South Korea over North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Security will almost certainly be a key point in discussions with Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, who said Thursday that North Korea may now may have the capability to deliver missiles equipped with sarin nerve gas.

