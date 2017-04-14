Samuel L Jackson backs Democrats in new radio ad for Georgia special election

Story highlights Trump "encourages racial and religious discrimination, and sexism," Jackson says in the ad

The ad, aimed at turning out black voters, will run in the Atlanta market Saturday through Tuesday.

(CNN) A new radio ad in support of Democratic candidates in Georgia features actor Samuel L. Jackson calling on voters to "stop Donald Trump" by voting Democrat in Georgia's special election on Tuesday.

"Stop Donald Trump, the man who encourages racial and religious discrimination, and sexism," Jackson says in the ad, put out by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is running in a heated race to fill Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's vacant congressional seat in Georgia's 6th district. Democrats are hoping Ossoff can win the typically Republican district. The ad, aimed at turning out black voters, will run on urban radio stations in the Atlanta market starting Saturday and continuing through Tuesday.

"Remember what happened the last time people stayed home," Jackson adds. "We got stuck with Trump. We have to channel the great vengeance and furious anger we have for this administration into votes at the ballot box."

Some of Ossoff's Republican opponents have tried to cast him as an outsider who has been propped up by liberals in Washington and Hollywood.

Read More