Oklahoma congressman: It's 'bull crap' that constituents pay my salary

Story highlights Markwayne Mullin is in hot water after he told constituents at a town hall that they do not pay his salary

This is the latest episode in a string of contentious GOP town halls

(CNN) An Oklahoma congressman is facing scrutiny after a video posted Monday showed him telling constituents at a town hall that they do not pay his salary.

"You say you pay for me to do this? That's bull crap. I pay for myself," Rep. Markwayne Mullin told constituents at a town hall in Jay, Oklahoma. I paid enough taxes before I got here and continue to through my company to pay my own salary. This is a service. No one here pays me to go,"

"Pays you to go where?" a constituent objected.

"This is a service for me, not a career, and I thank God this is not how I make my living," Mullin responded.

"Oh please, then don't run," a constituent said.