Le Pen criticizes Trump's new found NATO stance

(CNN) Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen criticized President Donald Trump Friday for his sudden embrace of NATO.

"Undeniably he is in contradiction with the commitments he had made," Le Pen said in an interview with France Info radio . "I am coherent, I don't change my mind in a few days. He had said he would not be the policeman of the world, that he would be the president of the United States and would not be the policeman of the world, but it seems today that he has changed his mind."

Her comments come just two days after Trump hosted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House and declared that the military alliance is no longer outdated, which had been a frequent refrain of his during the 2016 campaign.

"I said it was obsolete," he said Wednesday. "It's no longer obsolete."

