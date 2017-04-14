Then and now: Donald Trump's biggest reversals

(CNN)Donald Trump's helter-skelter presidency took another odd turn on Wednesday, when he abruptly reversed himself on a range of issues central to his 2016 campaign.
Whether his recent U-turns are a precursor to more fundamental changes is an open question. Trump has, for the most part, sought to honor the pledges he made on the stump. But he has also made a series of adjustments to accommodate his lifestyle and the political realities of his new position.
From NATO to the golf course, here are 9 presidential about-faces:
President Trump's reversals
before becoming president
after becoming president
NATO
March 27, 2016
"I think NATO's obsolete. NATO was done at a time you had the Soviet Union, which was obviously larger, much larger than Russia is today. I'm not saying Russia's not a threat. But we have other threats."
April 12, 2017
"I complained about that a long time ago, and they made a change. Now they do fight terrorism. I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete."
China
June 28, 2016
"I'm going to instruct my treasury secretary to label China a currency manipulator."
April 12, 2017
"They're not currency manipulators."
Attacking the Syrian government
August 29, 2013
Tweet: "What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval."
April 6, 2017
"Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched…" Trump did not ask for nor receive congressional approval to launch his attack.
Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen
September 12, 2016
"She's keeping (rates) artificially low to get Obama retired … I think she is very political and to a certain extent, I think she should be ashamed of herself because it is not supposed to be that way."
April 12, 2017
"I like her, I respect her … It's very early."
Executive orders
July 10, 2012
Tweet: "Why is @BarackObama constantly issuing executive orders that are major power grabs of authority?"
March 31, 2017
Trump has issued 23 executive orders, including his controversial travel ban, since taking office on January 20.
The unemployment rate
March 12, 2016
"The numbers are phony. These are all phony numbers. Numbers given to politicians to look good. These are phony numbers."
March 10, 2017
White House press secretary Sean Spicer: "I talked to the President prior to this and he said to quote him very clearly: 'They may have been phony in the past, but it's very real now.' "
Presidential golf
October 13, 2014
Tweet: "Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter"
February 11, 2017
Trump has visited his golf courses 16 times since taking office. In early February he tweeted: "Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time. Japan is very well represented!"
The Export-Import Bank
August 4, 2015
"I don't like it because I don't think it's necessary … It's sort of a featherbedding for politicians and others, and a few companies. And these are companies that can do very well without it. So I don't like it. I think it's a lot of excess baggage. I think it's unnecessary. And when you think about free enterprise it's really not free enterprise. I'd be against it."
April 12, 2017
"It turns out that, first of all, lots of small companies are really helped, the vendor companies. But also, maybe more important, other countries give [assistance]. When other countries give it we lose a tremendous amount of business."
Federal hiring freeze
October 23, 2016
"On the first day of my term of office, my administration will immediately pursue … a hiring freeze on all federal employees to reduce the federal workforce through attrition (exempting military, public safety, and public health)."
April 12, 2017
Trump signed a presidential memorandum freezing federal hiring days after taking office. Then, on his 82nd day in office, budget director Mick Mulvaney announced this: "What we are doing tomorrow is replacing the across-the-board hiring freeze that we put into place on day one in office and replacing it with a smarter plan, a more strategic plan, a more surgical plan."
Trump signed a presidential memorandum freezing federal hiring days after taking office. Then, on his 82nd day in office, budget director Mick Mulvaney announced this: "What we are doing tomorrow is replacing the across-the-board hiring freeze that we put into place on day one in office and replacing it with a smarter plan, a more strategic plan, a more surgical plan."