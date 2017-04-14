Then and now: Donald Trump's biggest reversals

(CNN) Donald Trump's helter-skelter presidency took another odd turn on Wednesday, when he abruptly reversed himself on a range of issues central to his 2016 campaign.

Whether his recent U-turns are a precursor to more fundamental changes is an open question. Trump has, for the most part, sought to honor the pledges he made on the stump . But he has also made a series of adjustments to accommodate his lifestyle and the political realities of his new position.

From NATO to the golf course, here are 9 presidential about-faces: