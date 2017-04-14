Trump demonstrated the Art of the Show with Xi

Story highlights Graham Allison: We can imagine Xi's anxiety at meeting Trump

Their first meeting was a good start for a crucial relationship, Allison writes

Graham Allison is the director of the Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. He is the author of the forthcoming book "Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap?" The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) The stakes were high at the initial meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week: No two individuals will have a greater impact on the global order in the years ahead and, beyond that, as far as any eye can see.

Personal chemistry is often a critical factor in foreign relations, and while no one expected major breakthroughs on the substantive issues, the meeting allowed the leaders to get to know each other.

So, how did Trump do? And what does it mean for this most vital of international relationships?

Trump's performance reflected his mastery of the art of the show. That the producer and star of a popular, long-running reality TV series should have formidable skills in this domain should not be surprising. But after so many missteps on so many other fronts, it was heartening to see them demonstrated.

Visible, dignified, ritualistic displays are of critical importance to the Chinese. On that score, therefore, Trump gave Xi what he wanted most from this first meeting: vivid images of respect for China as a great nation and for him as a great leader.