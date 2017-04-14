Tax day brings out the revolutionary in us

Story highlights Vanessa Williamson: Americans on both sides of the political aisle treat taxpaying as a source of authority

Vanessa Williamson is a fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and the author of the new book Read My Lips: Why Americans are Proud to Pay Taxes (Princeton UP). The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Why is it that Tax Day is a lightning rod for protests on the left and the right?

This weekend, thousands of Americans will take part in the Tax March , a national day of protest calling for President Donald Trump to reveal his tax returns. But progressive activists hardly have a monopoly on Tax Day demonstrations. Eight years ago, the Tea Party made national headlines on April 15th by holding rallies opposing President Obama. Despite the conventional wisdom, Americans don't protest because they do not want to pay taxes. On the contrary: as I show in my new book , Americans on both sides of the political aisle treat taxpaying as a source of authority, and use their status as taxpayers to demand representation from their government. When we argue about taxes, we are often arguing about whose voice deserves to be heard.

The Tax March organizers are only the latest in a long line of American activists to tell their leaders, "You work for us, and we demand answers." Since the Revolutionary War, Americans have connected taxation and representation, and those denied access to political power have often defined themselves as taxpayers to demonstrate that they should be treated as equal citizens.

In 1866, for example, the National Women's Rights Convention asked , "Woman now holds a vast amount of the property in the country and pays her full proportion of taxes .... On what principle, then, do you deny her representation?"

One hundred years later, Americans continued to use their status as taxpayers to advocate for equal treatment under the law. In 1959, black activists integrating the beaches of Miami brought with them their property tax receipts to show that they had helped to pay for the beaches' maintenance and therefore should be free to use them. Their tax receipts were also a reminder for the police, who were expected to arrest them, that the protestors also helped to pay their salaries.