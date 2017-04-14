Story highlights Button replaces Alonso for one race

Alonso competing in Indy 500

Button won F1 world title in 2009

(CNN) Five months after bowing out of Formula One, Jenson Button will make a surprise return to racing at next month's Monaco Grand Prix.

The former McLaren driver, who retired after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last November, will replace Fernando Alonso who is set to race at this year's Indianapolis 500.

McLaren announced Wednesday that it was entering this year's Indy 500 -- a race the British team won three times during the 1970s -- which falls on the same day (May 28) as the Monaco Grand Prix.

Button is still employed by McLaren as a technical adviser and was widely tipped to replace Alonso.

