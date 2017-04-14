Story highlights Rebels leave town of Madaya near Damascus

Shia civilians from northwest villages arrive in cross-over town near Aleppo

(CNN) The evacuation of thousands of rebels and civilians is underway in Syria as part of a demographic exchange deal involving four separate towns and villages in the war-torn country.

The rebel-held towns of Madaya and Zabadani in southwest Syria are being evacuated along with the mainly Shia villages of Al-Fu'ah and Kafriya in the northwest.

Madaya and Zabadani are held by anti-government fighters but have been under siege from forces loyal to the regime. The other two villages are government-held but besieged by rebel forces.

More than two thousand rebel fighters, their families and other civilians are in the convoy that left Madaya early Friday in the direction of rebel-controlled Idlib, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Syrians on a bus from government-held villages make their way through a rebel-held area west of Aleppo.

"The convoy includes at least 60 buses and ambulances carrying the injured and ill people, on board of this convoy there are about 2200 people," SOHR said in a tweeted statement.

