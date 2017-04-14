(CNN) Investigations are continuing Friday into a "misdirected" US-led coalition airstrike that killed 18 allies in Syria earlier this week.

The strike, carried out Tuesday near the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa, killed members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which the US and other nations have backed and coordinated with to fight ISIS militants in the country.

The latest deaths come amid mounting concern over the civilian toll of coalition airstrikes, as efforts to drive ISIS from Raqqa, its de facto Syrian capital, and Mosul in Iraq intensify.

SDF General Command's senior military adviser, Nasser Haj Mansour, told CNN that members of the SDF had coordinated the airstrike, based on inaccurate information.

He said there was an ongoing investigation to find out the circumstances of the accident.

