British woman fatally stabbed by Palestinian in Jerusalem, police say

The suspect, a 57-year-old Palestinian, was arrested at the scene

Jerusalem (CNN) A British tourist was stabbed to death Friday afternoon on the Jerusalem light rail line, Israeli police said.

Paramedics rushed the 25-year-old woman to the hospital, authorities said, but she died shortly after arriving. The Israeli Embassy in the UK confirmed the victim was British.

The embassy said in a tweet: "Our thoughts are with those who were injured and the family of the British woman who was killed in the terror attack in Jerusalem today."

A suspect was arrested at the scene. Security officials identified him as Jameel Tamimi, a 57-year-old Palestinian man from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud.

Tamimi suffers from "personal, mental, or moral hardship," according to the Israel Security Agency.

