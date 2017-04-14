British woman fatally stabbed by Palestinian in Jerusalem, police say

Story highlights Hannah Bladon, 20, was a student at the University of Birmingham

The suspect, a 57-year-old Palestinian man, was arrested at the scene

Jerusalem (CNN) A British student who was visiting Jerusalem on an exchange program was stabbed to death Friday on the city's light rail line, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed Hannah Bladon, 20, to the hospital, police said, but she died shortly after she arrived there.

In a statement Saturday by the UK Foreign Office, her relatives said they were "devastated by this senseless and tragic attack."

"Hannah was the most caring, sensitive and compassionate daughter you could ever wish for," her family said. "She was driven and passionate, and her death leaves so much promise unfulfilled."

Bladon was a talented musician studying for a degree in religion, theology and archaeology at the University of Birmingham in central England, her family said. She was on a student exchange program with the Rothberg International School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and had been taking part in an archaeological dig Friday morning.

