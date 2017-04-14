Woman fatally stabbed by Palestinian in Jerusalem, authorities say

Story highlights The suspect, a 57-year-old Palestinian, was arrested at the scene

Security officials say he suffers from "personal, mental, or moral hardship"

Jerusalem (CNN) A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death on the Jerusalem light rail line Friday afternoon, Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, authorities said, but she died shortly after arriving.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. He was identified by security officials as Jameel Tamimi, a 57-year-old Palestinian man from the neighborhood of Ras al-Amud in East Jerusalem.

Tamimi suffers from "personal, mental, or moral hardship," according to the Israel Security Agency (ISA).

According to the ISA, Tamimi was convicted of sexually abusing his daughter in 2011 and attempted to commit suicide earlier this year by swallowing a razor blade.

