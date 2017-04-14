Bana Alabed, 7-year-old Syrian girl, to publish memoir

Story highlights Bana Alabed, whose tweets from Aleppo shocked the world, will publish her memoir later this year

(CNN) Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old girl whose tweets from besieged Aleppo drew the world's attention to the human toll of the Syria conflict, will publish her memoir this fall.

In "Dear World," to be published by Simon & Schuster , Bana will describe her experiences in Syria and how she and her family are adapting to their new life in Turkey.

She took to Twitter this week to announce the news to her 369,000 followers: "I am happy to announce my book will be published by Simon & Schuster. The world must end all the wars now in every part of the world."

"I hope my book will make the world do something for the children and people of Syria and bring peace to children all over the world who are living in war," Bana said in a statement issued through her publisher.

Her mother Fatemah, an English teacher who helps to write Bana's tweets, told CNN that her daughter started writing the book this week. "By telling her story, I hope people will understand kids are the ones most affected by wars," she said.