Breaking News

Ships in the night: A surreal encounter with a $27m super yacht

By Steve Dool, CNN

Updated 8:01 AM ET, Fri April 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The fastest route for moving Rossinavi super yachts from the construction shed where they are built in Viareggio to the edge of the Mediterranean is through the streets on the edge of town.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
The fastest route for moving Rossinavi super yachts from the construction shed where they are built in Viareggio to the edge of the Mediterranean is through the streets on the edge of town.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
The night before the launch of the Aurora, Rossinavi employees work well into the night prepping the vessel for its official debut.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
The night before the launch of the Aurora, Rossinavi employees work well into the night prepping the vessel for its official debut.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
Atop remote-controlled dollies, the Aurora was maneuvered around a hairpin turn, narrowly avoiding a streetlight.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
Atop remote-controlled dollies, the Aurora was maneuvered around a hairpin turn, narrowly avoiding a streetlight.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
The final leg of the Aurora&#39;s journey into the Mediterranean is handled via a giant lift that can support its massive 320 ton weight.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
The final leg of the Aurora's journey into the Mediterranean is handled via a giant lift that can support its massive 320 ton weight.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
The morning of the launch, shipyard employees give the Aurora some final touch-ups.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
The morning of the launch, shipyard employees give the Aurora some final touch-ups.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Canvas straps, secured underneath the Aurora, will lift it into the sea.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
Canvas straps, secured underneath the Aurora, will lift it into the sea.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Architect and interior designer Achille Salvagni and Rossinavi COO Federico Rossi survey the Aurora; interior elements will be put in place once the ship is in the water.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
Architect and interior designer Achille Salvagni and Rossinavi COO Federico Rossi survey the Aurora; interior elements will be put in place once the ship is in the water.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
A dockside red carpet is rolled out the morning of the launch.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
A dockside red carpet is rolled out the morning of the launch.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
A shipyard employee secures ribbons in the colors of the Italian flagged that will aid in the traditional smashing of a champagne bottle against the Aurora&#39;s hull during the launch ceremony.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
A shipyard employee secures ribbons in the colors of the Italian flagged that will aid in the traditional smashing of a champagne bottle against the Aurora's hull during the launch ceremony.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
After a blessing by a local priest, a champagne bottle is smashed against the ship for good luck.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
After a blessing by a local priest, a champagne bottle is smashed against the ship for good luck.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
The crowd at the Aurora&#39;s unveiling is a mix of friends of the owner, Rossinavi employees and their families, and locals from Viareggio.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
The crowd at the Aurora's unveiling is a mix of friends of the owner, Rossinavi employees and their families, and locals from Viareggio.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
The Aurora hovers over the Mediterranean before it is lowered into the water for the first time.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
The Aurora hovers over the Mediterranean before it is lowered into the water for the first time.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
After the unveiling, guests enjoyed a cocktail reception on the docks outside of Rossinavi headquarters.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
After the unveiling, guests enjoyed a cocktail reception on the docks outside of Rossinavi headquarters.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Once the Aurora was placed into the sea, guests were invited to climb on board for a tour.
Photos: Rossinavi super yacht 'Aurora' launches in Italy
Once the Aurora was placed into the sea, guests were invited to climb on board for a tour.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
03 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-01301 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-00105 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-02306 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-02518 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-05810 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-03213 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-04314 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-04416 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-05120 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-06121 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-06222 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-06824 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-07823 Rossinavi gallery_gcecere-074

Viareggio, Italy (CNN)The maiden voyage of the Aurora -- a new 160-foot, $26.6 million aluminum super yacht launched last week in Viareggio, Italy -- lasted less than one hour and only covered a humble 500 yards.

It also took place entirely on land, when all 320 tons of the boat were loaded atop heavy duty, remote-controlled dollies and carefully rolled from the shed where it was constructed to the edge of the Mediterranean.
Watching an imposing vessel like the Aurora passing through the darkened streets of the scruffy, seaside town, halting traffic and only narrowly avoiding a collision with a streetlight, induces a surreal and somewhat disorienting feeling. But for those more immersed in the world of bespoke luxury yachts, surreal is perhaps the norm.
The maiden voyage of the Aurora took place entirely on land, when it was rolled from the shed where it was constructed to the edge of the Mediterranean.
The maiden voyage of the Aurora took place entirely on land, when it was rolled from the shed where it was constructed to the edge of the Mediterranean.
"Viareggio is famous for this reason," says Federico Rossi, COO of Rossinavi, the family-owned and operated company that built the Aurora. "Our tradition is to see vessels that go around in the city during the night."
    Damien Hirst stages comeback with monumental sunken &#39;treasures&#39;
    Damien Hirst stages comeback with monumental sunken 'treasures'

    Young millennial buyers

    Read More
    What isn't tradition is the age of the Aurora buyer; the latest entry into the rarefied world of super yacht ownership -- who, although present for the unveiling where he mingled with guests, wishes to remain anonymous -- is only 30 years old.
    "Generally, the customer is 55 to 70," Frederico, himself only 39, explains. The Rossi family takes pride in satisfying all customers, 25 years outside of the usual age range or not.
    In spending power, the buyer of the Aurora -- who is from Switzerland -- fits the profile of the typical Rossinavi client. His age is the most noticeable exception and also marks a potential turning point for the company.
    Research conducted by Rossinavi suggests that the average yacht owner is getting younger; they believe it may shift in the next 20 years to include more buyers in their 30s.
    Rossinavi COO Federico Rossi and Architect and interior designer Achille Salvagni survey the Aurora; interior elements will be put in place once the ship is in the water.
    Rossinavi COO Federico Rossi and Architect and interior designer Achille Salvagni survey the Aurora; interior elements will be put in place once the ship is in the water.
    Last year, the company partnered with the International University of Monaco to research what yachts for millennials could look like, focusing on environmental impact, implementation of new technology, safety concerns and updated aesthetics.
    While acknowledging that super yachts for millennials is a niche corner of an already niche industry, Federico is enthusiastic about what tapping that market could mean for Rossinavi.
    "Yachts are a conservative business. People generally want the same boat: classic," he says. "Millennials are used to going outside the general boundaries. For us, it's a great opportunity -- shipyards that can take this [demographic] into consideration are only shipyards that build full custom ships."
    Luxury redefined in 8 new objects
    Luxury redefined in 8 new objects

    Family heritage

    The Aurora is the second of three extravagant super yachts set to be delivered this year to clients of Rossinavi. The shipyard has roots dating to 1980, when brothers Claudio and Paride Rossi worked as subcontractors, assembling passenger ships on behalf of other builders in a previous incarnation of their business operating under the name Fratelli Rossi.
    In 2007, they began to take commissions from their own clients. Save for some interior design pieces and the occasional element co-designed and co-engineered with companies like Rolls Royce, Rossinavi luxury pleasure boats are made entirely in-house.
    Fixtures are often fashioned from a single piece of aluminum or steel -- "like Michelangelo," as one craftsman in the company's workshop describes it.
    A Rossinavi yacht under construction in the Rossinavi shipyard in Viareggio highlights the company&#39;s expertise working with steel and aluminum.
    A Rossinavi yacht under construction in the Rossinavi shipyard in Viareggio highlights the company's expertise working with steel and aluminum.
    Claudio serves as co-owner and CEO of the rechristened Rossinavi brand. Paride is still a co-owner, as well as working alongside a handful of his siblings, nieces, and nephews enlisted to keep the enterprise humming.
    As COO since 2010, Federico -- Claudio's son -- also functions as the face of the company. The creation of each bespoke ship takes between two and three years to complete and passes through several pairs of Rossi hands working in tandem before it's finally delivered to the client.
    "We are really close," Federico says. "It's a good family."
    The crowd at the Aurora&#39;s unveiling is a mix of friends of the owner, Rossinavi employees and their families, and locals from Viareggio.
    The crowd at the Aurora's unveiling is a mix of friends of the owner, Rossinavi employees and their families, and locals from Viareggio.
    Typically, the process begins when prospective buyers approach Rossinavi with an idea of the size and type of ship they want. Rossinavi enlists a naval architect outside the company to collaborate on ensuring the vessel can meet technical requirements like speed, range, and propulsion, as determined by the client's preference.
    Understanding Japan&#39;s unique &#39;scrap and build&#39; design culture
    Understanding Japan's unique 'scrap and build' design culture

    (Almost) anything is fair game

    Exterior and interior designers come in next. Sometimes the same person or firm handles both duties, and most often they are selected from a pool of frequent collaborators, like Fulvio de Simoni, Tommaso Spadolini or Venice's Team for Design.
    "If the client says 'I have my own designer for the interiors,' we accept it," concedes Gabriele Zucconi, Rossinavi's "historical consultant" who has known the Rossi family since Claudio was only 15-years-old. "[But], I will say, we are not very happy about it."
    Once the plans are finalized and a fee negotiated (plans for the Aurora took four months to finalize) construction begins at one of Rossinavi's waterfront properties in Viareggio or their work site in nearby Pisa.
    Achille Salvagni, the Rome-based architect and interior designer who has worked on three Rossinavi super yachts, including the Aurora, says the Rossi's status as Italy's only family-owned and operated super yacht shipyard separates it from the pack.
    A Rossinavi employee touches up the Aurora&#39;s paint job the morning of the unveiling.
    A Rossinavi employee touches up the Aurora's paint job the morning of the unveiling.
    "From a screw up to the hull, they are capable to make a telephone call and go directly to the right source to get it ready," he explains. "You have a family that never says no to any single problem."
    Federico can think of only one instance in which he will turn a client down outright. "When they ask me for a Spartan boat," he says. "I'm afraid the market recognizes a Spartan boat as a cheap boat. We prefer to maintain our target, and we say, 'no, this is not possible.'"
    Otherwise, anything is fair game -- and Rossinavi clients come to play. Given a price tag that can run from $26.6 million to $53.2 million, coupled with yearly maintenance expenditures that the company estimates to be approximately 10% of the sales price, Federico explains that most Rossinavi clients need to have at least $106.5 million in liquid assets in the bank.
    The cost of repainting the entirety of a 230-foot boat for instance, can easily run upward of $4.26 million when manpower is figured into the total.
    "A guy who can buy a multimillion euro toy is supposed to be somebody who knows his business and who knows how to run it," Zucconi says.
    After a blessing from a local priest, new yachts are christened with the traditional shattering of a bottle of champagne against the hull.
    After a blessing from a local priest, new yachts are christened with the traditional shattering of a bottle of champagne against the hull.
    "Generally speaking, you are dealing with successful people (who are) conscious of being successful." Zucconi describes a client who paid $127,732 to buy and install a 103-inch Sony plasma TV on board his yacht, then threw in an additional $120,000 to include a secondhand Steinway piano.
    "When I tell you that we are speaking toys, they are really toys," he says.
    Not that Rossinavi is in danger of running out of potential clients eager to pick up an expensive hobby. The company has received commissions from Luca Barilla, a repeat Rossinavi customer who sits atop the Barilla pasta empire; Mario Sbarro, of Sbarro pizzeria fame; Italian shipping magnates; and an international assortment of businessmen from Russia, India, and Germany.
    From glass palaces to dizzying towers: How tech revolutionizes architecture
    From glass palaces to dizzying towers: How tech revolutionizes architecture

    The next one is the best one

    Aside from courting a younger clientele, Rossinavi is also in the process of building an "ice class" ship, designed to perform in both Caribbean and Arctic waters, more vessels that push 230 feet in length, and others with the capability to traverse the Pacific and the Atlantic.
    Federico says none of these technical achievements will come at the expense of the level of comfort owners and their passengers request from Rossinavi. But they might have them coming back for more.
    "Luxury for us is to have the shipyard at the disposal of the client," he says.
    "The next one is the best one, he adds.