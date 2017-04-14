Tennessee makes college free for 'older adults'

(CNN) It's back to school in Tennessee, but not for the kids.

The state passed a bill that would fund two years of community college or technical school for "older adults" for free. The program is called Tennessee Reconnect, and it's a last dollar program, which means that the state will cover all tuition and fees after grants and scholarships have been applied.

But who counts as "older adults?"

Luckily, almost everyone. The age requirement for an older adult is over 24 years old.

That's because Tennessee Reconnect is meant to pick up where another program, Tennessee Promise, leaves off.

Read More