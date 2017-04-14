Breaking News

Are eggs healthy?

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 6:25 AM ET, Fri April 14, 2017

Ready-to-eat breakfast cereal can make for a convenient and healthy breakfast, especially if it's made with whole grains, is low in sugar and is served with fresh fruit and low-fat milk. But sugary cereals that lack fiber and protein can cause a blood sugar spike and crash before lunchtime.
Order a California roll, and you'll get heart-healthy monounsaturated fats from avocado and zinc from crab, all for 255 calories. But a crunchy shrimp tempura roll, which is battered and fried and often drizzled with spicy mayo, has about 200 more calories and three times the amount of fat.
Air-popped popcorn is a healthy, whole-grain, antioxidant-rich snack that's low in calories. But movie theater popcorn, which is popped in coconut oil, is a diet disaster, contributing 1,200 calories and about three days worth of saturated fat for a medium bucket -- and that's without the buttery topping.
A Greek yogurt with no added sugar makes for a filling protein- and calcium-rich snack. But sweetened yogurts with flavorings or fruit purees have less protein and are more like dessert, with up to 8 teaspoons of sugar.
Energy bars can be a wise choice for a snack or mini meal if they offer a healthy dose of protein and fiber, and are low in sugars and saturated fat. But when they contain chocolate coatings or sugary syrups, they can pass for protein-fortified candy bars.
A salad made with spinach, light tuna, veggies, feta and yogurt dressing can make for a low-calorie, nutrient-rich lunch. But when your salad contains crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar and ranch dressing, you'd be better off eating a burger.
If you are vegetarian, peanut butter can be a convenient way to add protein and heart-healthy fats to your diet. Just steer clear of flavored peanut butters with sugar and cocoa butter, which can quickly turn your passion for peanut butter into consumption of calorie-rich chocolate.
Dried fruits, including prunes, dried apricots and dried cranberries, can provide a tasty nutrient-rich snack, especially when they're not coated with sugar and portions are kept in check. But if you are sensitive to sulfites or have asthma, dried fruit can be problematic unless you choose organic brands, which don't contain the preservative sulfur dioxide.
Granola contains healthy ingredients such as oats, nuts and dried fruit, and it can serve as a tasty topping to yogurt or cereal. But since it can pack up to 600 calories per cup (thanks to sugar and other ingredient treats), it's important to sprinkle, not pour.
Veggie chips can deliver a generous amount of fiber and vitamin A, especially when they are in their purest form (not blended). But not all veggie chips are created equal. Depending on the amounts of oil, salt and sugar, calories can add up quickly.
Story highlights

  • Protein in eggs can help to build and preserve muscle as well as boost satiety
  • Eggs are high in dietary cholesterol but low in saturated fat, which is worse for blood cholesterol levels

(CNN)In some ways, eggs are very good for you.

First of all, they are a nutrient-dense food. They contain high-quality protein, meaning eggs offer all nine essential amino acids that can't be made by humans and therefore must come from our diets. Protein in eggs can help build and preserve muscle as well as boost satiety, both of which are important for weight control.
Eggs are also one of the few food sources of vitamin D and a source of the nutrient choline, which may help protect against birth defects in infants. They contain vitamin A, vitamin B12, riboflavin (B2) and the antioxidant selenium, as well as lutein and zeaxanthin, which help keep our eyes healthy.
    Oldest living person credits longevity to raw eggs, independence
    Oldest living person credits longevity to raw eggs, independence
    Most of an egg's calories, vitamins and minerals are found in the yolk.
    But what about the cholesterol in eggs? It's true that eggs are high in dietary cholesterol, which is also found in the yolk, but they're low in saturated fat, which is the bigger culprit when it comes to raising blood cholesterol levels. Because of this, eggs get the green light according to the government's 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
    In fact, one recent meta-analysis found that higher consumption of eggs (up to one egg per day) is not associated with increased risk of coronary heart disease or stroke. And a 2016 Finnish study involving more than 1,000 men concluded that egg or cholesterol intakes are not associated with increased risk of coronary artery disease, even in those who are genetically predisposed to experience a stronger effect of dietary cholesterol on blood cholesterol.
    What is more likely to affect your health is how eggs are prepared, as well as which other foods you combine with them. One large poached egg has 71 calories and 2 grams of saturated fat, and an omelet made with spinach and one yolk is also a lean choice. But a serving of eggs Benedict with bacon and Hollandaise sauce has about 800 calories and 26 grams of saturated fat.
    So feel free to enjoy eggs, but watch how you eat them. And balance eggs with other healthy fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

    Lisa Drayer is a nutritionist, author and health journalist.