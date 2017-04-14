What people with autism want you to know

Story highlights April is Autism Awareness Month

Like many autistic people, I have complicated feelings about Autism Awareness Month, which rolls around every April. According to the Autism Society, the initiative was created "to promote autism awareness, inclusion and self-determination for all, and assure that each person with [Autism Spectrum Disorder] is provided the opportunity to achieve the highest possible quality of life."

On paper, these efforts sound wonderful. If there had been more widespread awareness of what autism really is and who can be on the spectrum when I was growing up in the '80s and '90s, I probably would not have spent 27 years trying to figure out what was "wrong" with me before finally receiving my diagnosis. I might even have been able to receive the kind of support and accommodations that could have helped me develop healthier coping mechanisms for managing my social, sensory, and processing concerns than the ones I came up with on my own when I was flailing in the dark for all of those years.

Not all of the awareness that comes with this month's campaigns genuinely helps autistic people, though. Well-meaning but hurtful "awareness"-raising stunts, mostly staged by people who aren't autistic, rarely bring much attention to the actual concerns and needs of our community. Fundraising and publicity for organizations that are usually run by people who aren't autistic and like to portray us as tragic, family-ruining burdens dehumanize us and perpetuate the idea that autism is something that must be eradicated, not something that should be supported and accepted.

This is why many autistic people have come to dread April -- and why we'd like to see an Autism Acceptance Month instead. That said, true acceptance still requires a degree of awareness about who autistic people truly are and what we want from non-autistic -- or, as we call you, "allistic" -- society. So, in that spirit, here's a few of the things that we'd really like you to be aware of this month -- and every month going forward.

We're not all white men