47,155 arrests: Turkey's post-coup crackdown by the numbers

(CNN) Nine months on from the July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, which according Turkish State Media, claimed the lives of 249 people, including 36 alleged coup plotters, authorities continue to detain and arrest people who, they say, are linked to the attempted uprising.

More than 110,000 people have been detained in the post-coup crackdown, nearly 50,000 of them have been arrested on specific charges, according to Turkey's Ministry of Interior.

Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, defended the government's actions in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour in September. He said that the government had a responsibility to forestall another coup by arresting those involved in the attempt and suspending those who supported it.

In the immediate aftermath of the coup, many in the international community condemned the purge as a "witch hunt" and expressed concern that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government was using the coup attempt to target opposition and jail dissidents.

ARRESTED AND DETAINED