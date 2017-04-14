Story highlights Smith said the show has been supportive

He said he's proud of how he's handled the outing

(CNN) Zeke Smith is talking about being outed as transgender on the CBS reality competition "Survivor: Game Changers."

Appearing on "The Talk" Thursday, Smith said while he didn't anticipate being outed by another contestant, "Survivor" producers have given him "unprecedented autonomy in how I wanted to tell my story."

"We started having conversations all the way back in Fiji nine months ago about the care with which this episode was going to be handled," he said. "I came to Jeff [Probst] and asked if I could write a personal essay about what happened and he immediately said yes."

He said he didn't initially tell the show's casting team he was transgender.

