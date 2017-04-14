Breaking News

Zeke Smith on how 'Survivor' handled his outing

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:33 AM ET, Fri April 14, 2017

Zeke Smith was outed as a transgender man on a controversial episode of "Survivor: Game Changers." The 29-year-old asset manager who lives in Brooklyn told People he struggled to forgive fellow contestant Jeff Varner who revealed the information during a Tribal Council.
Zeke Smith was outed as a transgender man on a controversial episode of "Survivor: Game Changers." The 29-year-old asset manager who lives in Brooklyn told People he struggled to forgive fellow contestant Jeff Varner who revealed the information during a Tribal Council.
Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce, revealed her new name and gender in Vanity Fair in June 2015. Jenner&#39;s announcement was called a watershed moment for transgender visibility. She appeared in the reality show &quot;I Am Cait.&quot;
Caitlyn Jenner, previously known as Bruce, revealed her new name and gender in Vanity Fair in June 2015. Jenner's announcement was called a watershed moment for transgender visibility. She appeared in the reality show "I Am Cait."
Laverne Cox, who was cast as Frank-N-Furter in the &quot;Rocky Horror Picture Show&quot; remake, is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy. She appeared on the VH1 reality show &quot;I Want to Work for Diddy&quot; and later produced her own series,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.vh1.com/shows/transform_me/series.jhtml&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &quot;TRANSform Me.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;She now portrays Sophia, a trans woman in prison, on the Netflix show &quot;Orange Is the New Black.&quot; She received the Emmy nomination for that role.
Laverne Cox, who was cast as Frank-N-Furter in the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" remake, is the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy. She appeared on the VH1 reality show "I Want to Work for Diddy" and later produced her own series, "TRANSform Me." She now portrays Sophia, a trans woman in prison, on the Netflix show "Orange Is the New Black." She received the Emmy nomination for that role.
YouTube star Jazz Jennings is joining the ranks of prominent transgender individuals doing their part to increase the community&#39;s visibility in the media. The 14-year-old activist appeared in Clean &amp;amp; Clear&#39;s latest digital campaign, and she&#39;s starring in a TLC reality show.
YouTube star Jazz Jennings is joining the ranks of prominent transgender individuals doing their part to increase the community's visibility in the media. The 14-year-old activist appeared in Clean & Clear's latest digital campaign, and she's starring in a TLC reality show.
Former male model Andrej Pejic &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.people.com/article/andrej-pejic-sex-reassignment-surgery-exclusive&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed to People magazine&lt;/a&gt; in July 2014 that she has undergone sex reassignment surgery and is now Andreja.
Former male model Andrej Pejic revealed to People magazine in July 2014 that she has undergone sex reassignment surgery and is now Andreja.
Former &quot;Drag Race&quot; contestant Carmen Carrera wants to be the first transgender model to walk the runway for the Victoria&#39;s Secret fashion show.
Former "Drag Race" contestant Carmen Carrera wants to be the first transgender model to walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret fashion show.
Alexis Arquette is not only a member of a famous acting family, but also a transgender woman who has appeared in several films, including &quot;Down and Out in Beverly Hills.&quot;
Alexis Arquette is not only a member of a famous acting family, but also a transgender woman who has appeared in several films, including "Down and Out in Beverly Hills."
Amanda Lepore is an iconic mainstay on the fashion and New York nightlife scenes. She has been a muse for&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.veoh.com/adultwarning/watch/v660934ndtZGMny&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; fashion photographer David LaChapelle.&lt;/a&gt;
Amanda Lepore is an iconic mainstay on the fashion and New York nightlife scenes. She has been a muse for fashion photographer David LaChapelle.
Lana Wachowski was &quot;Laurence&quot; when she and her brother Andy directed films like &quot;The Matrix.&quot;
Lana Wachowski was "Laurence" when she and her brother Andy directed films like "The Matrix."
Producer/director Lilly Wachowski used to be Andy and transitioned after her sister Lana Wachowski.
Producer/director Lilly Wachowski used to be Andy and transitioned after her sister Lana Wachowski.
Chaz Bono transitioned from Chastity Bono, which is how many fans knew him when he appeared on his parents variety series, &quot;The Sonny &amp;amp; Cher Show.&quot;
Chaz Bono transitioned from Chastity Bono, which is how many fans knew him when he appeared on his parents variety series, "The Sonny & Cher Show."
Isis King was a contestant on the 11th and 17th cycles of &quot;America&#39;s Next Top Model.&quot;
Isis King was a contestant on the 11th and 17th cycles of "America's Next Top Model."
Ines Rau&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nydailynews.com/life-style/fashion/tyson-beckford-naked-transgender-model-article-1.1515924&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; posed nude&lt;/a&gt; with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. The French model said she became a woman at age 16 because &quot;I just woke up one day realizing that it&#39;s enough, I need to embrace who I am and be loved for what I am and what I have been through, without the fear of being rejected.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Ines Rau posed nude with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. The French model said she became a woman at age 16 because "I just woke up one day realizing that it's enough, I need to embrace who I am and be loved for what I am and what I have been through, without the fear of being rejected."
Lea T is a Brazilian/Italian who has served as a muse for the designer Givenchy. She &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.thefrisky.com/2013-01-28/transgender-model-lea-t-speaks-and-seems-totally-awesome/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;revealed she was transgender&lt;/a&gt; in 2010.
Lea T is a Brazilian/Italian who has served as a muse for the designer Givenchy. She revealed she was transgender in 2010.
Story highlights

  • Smith said the show has been supportive
  • He said he's proud of how he's handled the outing

(CNN)Zeke Smith is talking about being outed as transgender on the CBS reality competition "Survivor: Game Changers."

Appearing on "The Talk" Thursday, Smith said while he didn't anticipate being outed by another contestant, "Survivor" producers have given him "unprecedented autonomy in how I wanted to tell my story."
"We started having conversations all the way back in Fiji nine months ago about the care with which this episode was going to be handled," he said. "I came to Jeff [Probst] and asked if I could write a personal essay about what happened and he immediately said yes."
    He said he didn't initially tell the show's casting team he was transgender.
    "That was developed later in our relationship," said Smith, who appeared on back to back seasons of "Survivor." "I had a chat with Jeff Probst [the show's host] in which we agreed if, how, and when I'm gonna talk about this part of my life, it's gonna be up to me, as opposed to being outed by a fellow contestant."
    Transgender &#39;Survivor&#39; contestant outed
    During an episode which aired Wednesday night, contestant Jeff Varner turned to Smith and asked "Why haven't you told anyone you're transgender?"
    The incident angered fans, Probst and some of Smith's fellow cast members.
    Smith said the enormity of what had happened struck him when he saw Probst look away from the tribe (which is what the contestants are called), something he never does during a Tribal Council.
    "And that's what signaled to me the worst had happened," Smith said. "There was this primal instinct in me that just said 'run,' but I knew I couldn't run because I came to 'Survivor' to confront great challenges."
    In a statement provided to CNN, CBS stood by its decision to air the outing.
    "After the tribal council scene in [Wednesday night's] 'Survivor' was filmed, we consulted with Zeke Smith and with GLAAD in advance of the broadcast, including the issue of how Zeke would tell his story after the episode aired," the statement said. "This is his second consecutive season on 'Survivor.' From his first season through the current edition, we have always been guided by the principle that this is his story to tell, and it remains so."
    The statement continued on to say "We support how Jeff Probst and the producers handled a very sensitive situation and marvel at the grace Zeke exhibited under extraordinary circumstances."
    "We also have respect for how Jeff Varner has expressed remorse for his mistake, both in the episode and in his subsequent dialogue with the media," it said. "In the end, we believe this episode, accompanied by Zeke's own remarkable writing and speaking on the subject, has provided an unexpected but important dialogue about acceptance and treating transgender people with respect."
    Smith said he is proud of himself for how he has responded to it all.
    "I wanted the world to see how much I'd grown and I also thought by showing what happened, maybe it wouldn't happen to someone else and something good could come of it," he said.