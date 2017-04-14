Story highlights
- Smith said the show has been supportive
- He said he's proud of how he's handled the outing
(CNN)Zeke Smith is talking about being outed as transgender on the CBS reality competition "Survivor: Game Changers."
Appearing on "The Talk" Thursday, Smith said while he didn't anticipate being outed by another contestant, "Survivor" producers have given him "unprecedented autonomy in how I wanted to tell my story."
"We started having conversations all the way back in Fiji nine months ago about the care with which this episode was going to be handled," he said. "I came to Jeff [Probst] and asked if I could write a personal essay about what happened and he immediately said yes."
He said he didn't initially tell the show's casting team he was transgender.
"That was developed later in our relationship," said Smith, who appeared on back to back seasons of "Survivor." "I had a chat with Jeff Probst [the show's host] in which we agreed if, how, and when I'm gonna talk about this part of my life, it's gonna be up to me, as opposed to being outed by a fellow contestant."
During an episode which aired Wednesday night, contestant Jeff Varner turned to Smith and asked "Why haven't you told anyone you're transgender?"
The incident angered fans, Probst and some of Smith's fellow cast members.
Smith said the enormity of what had happened struck him when he saw Probst look away from the tribe (which is what the contestants are called), something he never does during a Tribal Council.
"And that's what signaled to me the worst had happened," Smith said. "There was this primal instinct in me that just said 'run,' but I knew I couldn't run because I came to 'Survivor' to confront great challenges."
Smith said he is proud of himself for how he has responded to it all.
"I wanted the world to see how much I'd grown and I also thought by showing what happened, maybe it wouldn't happen to someone else and something good could come of it," he said.