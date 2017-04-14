Story highlights April 14 is significant to "Titanic" fans

There are other famous movie dates

A version of this story was published in April 2015.

(CNN) April 14 isn't just the day before the deadline to file your taxes.

It also has significance to fans of the 1997 blockbuster film "Titanic."

The pencil sketch Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) draws of his love Rose (Kate Winslet) is dated April 14, 1912.

But, sadly, (and this is no spoiler) their love affair was as doomed as two ships passing in the night.

Here are some other dates made famous by movies, which people now commemorate thanks to the internet.

