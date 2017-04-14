Noah Cyrus is more than Miley's sister

Story highlights Noah Cyrus dropped the single "Stay Together" on Friday

Cyrus is the younger sister of pop star, Miley Cyrus, and daughter of country singer, Billy Ray Cyrus

(CNN) Noah Cyrus is singing her way out of her big sister's shadow.

The 17-year-old sibling of Miley Cyrus dropped a new single on Friday morning, and the internet is a buzz about the rising star.

"If you're awake and haven't listened to Stay Together by Noah Cyrus, why r u even up #YourWelcome," tweeted one fan.

If you're awake and haven't listened to Stay Together by Noah Cyrus, why r u even up #YourWelcome pic.twitter.com/TnTSRbmM9n — Thomas Dylan (@Christma_sCAROL) April 14, 2017

"Can't stop singing along to #StayTogether by @noahcyrus," wrote another.

Can't stop singing along to #StayTogether by @noahcyrus. EVERYONE GO AND BUY IT NOW!!! — Jess ✨ (@jessgemmell1852) April 14, 2017

If you're not yet familiar with the youngest Cyrus, here's a bit more about the songstress.

