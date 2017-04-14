Noah Cyrus is more than Miley's sister

Story highlights
(CNN)Noah Cyrus is singing her way out of her big sister's shadow.
The 17-year-old sibling of Miley Cyrus dropped a new single on Friday morning, and the internet is a buzz about the rising star.
"If you're awake and haven't listened to Stay Together by Noah Cyrus, why r u even up #YourWelcome," tweeted one fan.
"Can't stop singing along to #StayTogether by @noahcyrus," wrote another.
If you're not yet familiar with the youngest Cyrus, here's a bit more about the songstress.
She came in like a wrecking ball
Her debut single "Make Me Cry" released in November. Anticipation is building for Cyrus' debut album "NC-17," which is expected to drop sometime in 2017.
Music is in her blood
There are a lot of musicians in the Cyrus family. Beyond her dad and sister's singing success, Cyrus' brother Trace is the lead guitarist for the band Metro Station.
You'll be seeing a lot more of her
Cyrus made her debut TV performance on "The Tonight Show" in January. She's booking big gigs and is set to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival's Daytime Village in Las Vegas this September.
You might already recognize her
She made several appearances on her sister's hit Disney Channel show, "Hannah Montana."
Miley is helping her navigate stardom
In an interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus shared some music industry insight she learned from her sister.
"Miley always says, 'Don't ever look yourself up or read your comments, 'cause you're gonna see stuff that you don't want to see,'" she said. "That's the best advice ever. If it's making me happy, then it's working."