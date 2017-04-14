Story highlights
- The new album was released late Thursday
- Lamar is set to perform at Coachella
(CNN)Be kind to Kendrick Lamar fans today; they probably didn't get much sleep last night.
The rapper dropped his eagerly awaited fourth studio album, "Damn," overnight Thursday.
The title proved to be prophetic as fans on Twitter seemed unable to find enough words of praise for the Grammy-winning artist.
Lamar tweeted a link to the new album on iTunes and followed that up a few hours later with the Spotify link.
From there it seemed a contest of how many different ways folks could use fire -- from emojis to GIFs -- to express their feelings about the new project.
It was appropriate given that Lamar had himself on fire in the recently released video for his single "Humble."
The album features collaborations with U2, Zacari and Rihanna.
But it was the lyrics that got fans the most amped and they found clever ways to address the rapper's having apparently taken subtle shots at other rappers like Drake, J. Cole and Big Sean in his lyrics.
Lamar is one of the headliners at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival which kicks off today in Indio, California.