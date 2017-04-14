Story highlights The new album was released late Thursday

Lamar is set to perform at Coachella

(CNN) Be kind to Kendrick Lamar fans today; they probably didn't get much sleep last night.

The rapper dropped his eagerly awaited fourth studio album, "Damn," overnight Thursday.

The title proved to be prophetic as fans on Twitter seemed unable to find enough words of praise for the Grammy-winning artist.

Lamar tweeted a link to the new album on iTunes and followed that up a few hours later with the Spotify link.

From there it seemed a contest of how many different ways folks could use fire -- from emojis to GIFs -- to express their feelings about the new project.

Kendrick album is fire. S/O Kendrick for being raw 🐐🔥 — Jake Kelley (@jake_kelley12) April 14, 2017

Kendrick Lamar leaving the studio after recording this album 🔥🔥 #Damn pic.twitter.com/Iz6i6dLJuJ — Telbo (@telbreezy305) April 14, 2017

My phone after listening to Kendrick Lamar new album. pic.twitter.com/9zEyxrR451 — charlie (@brownricepapi) April 14, 2017

Read More