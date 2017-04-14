Jay Pharoah has 'no beef' after 'SNL' firing

Story highlights Pharoah said he was outspoken on the show

He didn't fear Lorne Michaels, he said

(CNN) Jay Pharoah believes his outspoken nature is one of the reasons he's no longer on "Saturday Night Live."

That, and he refused to put on a dress.

The actor recently appeared on New York City's Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning" radio show and let loose about being let go from "SNL" last year.

"They put people into boxes," Pharoah said. "Whatever they want you to do, they expect you to do."

Using some colorful language at times, the performer known for his impressions of Jay Z, Chris Rock and Will Smith said he's "fiery" and had no problem pushing back at "SNL, including saying no to dressing as a woman for a skit.

Read More