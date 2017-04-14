Breaking News

Department of Defense video screen grab of the use of the MOAB bomb in Afghanistan.
-- 36 ISIS members were killed when the US dropped its biggest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, Afghan official says. Here are five things to know about "the mother of all bombs."
-- 4 people were hurt when an experimental rocket exploded at University of Idaho, school officials said.
-- Man suspected of mailing manifesto to Trump and robbing a gun shop was caught in Wisconsin after a 10-day manhunt, sheriff's office says.
    -- The Department of Justice dropped its lawsuit against North Carolina over the "bathroom bill."
    -- The Trump administration will keep White House visitor logs private, breaking with the precedent set by the Obama administration.
    -- In case you were wondering, this is why taxes aren't due on April 15 this year.
    -- "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" teaser trailer landed in our galaxy.
    -- Speaking of movies, see why "Titanic" fans celebrate April 14 and other made-up movie holidays.