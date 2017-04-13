Photos: The week in 22 photos Women cry at a funeral Monday, April 10, for those killed a day earlier in Alexandria, Egypt. Brazen attacks by ISIS killed dozens at two Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday. Egypt's Cabinet announced a three-month state of emergency to help authorities root out the terror network. Hide Caption 1 of 22

US President Donald Trump holds a White House news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, April 12. Trump took credit for steering NATO's focus toward terrorism, declaring that the military alliance is "no longer obsolete." On the campaign trail last year, Trump had criticized NATO's focus and financing.

Britain's Prince Philip watches his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, feed an elephant at a zoo in Whipsnade, England, on Tuesday, April 11. The zoo was opening a new facility for its elephants.

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution Wednesday, April 12, that would have condemned Syria's reported use of chemical weapons. Russia vetoed the resolution -- its eight veto on Syria during the course of the civil war. Russia said the United States, the United Kingdom and France rushed to judgment about what happened.

An art installation by Jakub Zawadzinski is seen in the crypt of the Piarist church in Krakow, Poland, on Thursday, April 13. The installation is meant to symbolize the plight of refugees from the Middle East.

People wait to hear from their children after a fatal shooting at an elementary school Monday, April 10, in San Bernardino, California. Police say a 53-year-old man shot his wife and a student before killing himself. Another student was shot but expected to survive.

Jewish men of the Cohanim priestly caste are covered in prayer shawls during a blessing in front of Jerusalem's Western Wall on Thursday, April 13. The Jewish holiday of Passover started on April 10.

Neil Gorsuch, the newest member of the US Supreme Court, smiles at Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, after taking the judicial oath at the White House on Monday, April 10. Gorsuch replaces Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016.

A jet fighter flies above Jakarta, Indonesia, during a ceremony Sunday, April 9, to mark the 71th anniversary of the Indonesian Air Force.

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist and the youngest-ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, is presented with an honorary Canadian citizenship by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, April 12. Yousafzai, 19, has been campaigning for girls' education since she was shot on her way home from school five years ago.

Thousands of people unite against terrorism during a vigil in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday, April 9. Four people were killed in Stockholm after a truck rammed into pedestrians on April 7. Authorities have called it a terror attack, and a suspect is in custody.

Iraqi federal police fire a mortar at an ISIS position in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, April 12. Iraqi forces have been fighting ISIS militants for control of the city.

Benoit Hamon, a French presidential candidate, delivers a speech at a rally in Villeurbanne, France, on Tuesday, April 11. The first round of voting is April 23.

Rescue workers gather at a police station in Diyarbakir, Turkey, where an explosion killed at least three people and injured at least 10 on Tuesday, April 11. A Turkish official called it a "terror incident."

A woman rubs sunscreen on a man as they relax on a beach in Brighton, England, on Sunday, April 9.

A person receives medical attention after a truck hit pedestrians in Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, April 7.

Tear gas engulfs people in Caracas, Venezuela, as they protest against the Venezuelan government on Monday, April 10. Last month, the Venezuelan Supreme Court stripped the country's National Assembly of its powers. The National Assembly, Venezuela's legislative body, has had an opposition majority since January 2016.

People line the route of a funeral procession in London on Monday, April 10. They were paying their respects to Keith Palmer, the police officer who was fatally stabbed last month during a terror attack at Westminster.

Smoke rises from Daraa, Syria, during fighting in the city on Monday, April 10. The Syrian civil war is in its sixth year.

Tina Casper competes in the "exotic" performance category during the Pacific Pole Championships on Sunday, April 9. The pole-dancing competition was held in Los Angeles.

A penitent holds an infant during a Holy Week procession in Zamora, Spain, on Tuesday, April 11.