The week in 22 photos

Britain's Prince Philip watches his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, feed an elephant at a zoo in Whipsnade, England, on Tuesday, April 11. The zoo was opening a new facility for its elephants.
An art installation by Jakub Zawadzinski is seen in the crypt of the Piarist church in Krakow, Poland, on Thursday, April 13. The installation is meant to symbolize the plight of refugees from the Middle East.
Jewish men of the Cohanim priestly caste are covered in prayer shawls during a blessing in front of Jerusalem's Western Wall on Thursday, April 13. The Jewish holiday of Passover started on April 10.
A jet fighter flies above Jakarta, Indonesia, during a ceremony Sunday, April 9, to mark the 71th anniversary of the Indonesian Air Force.
Benoit Hamon, a French presidential candidate, delivers a speech at a rally in Villeurbanne, France, on Tuesday, April 11. The first round of voting is April 23.
A woman rubs sunscreen on a man as they relax on a beach in Brighton, England, on Sunday, April 9.
Smoke rises from Daraa, Syria, during fighting in the city on Monday, April 10. The Syrian civil war is in its sixth year.
Tina Casper competes in the "exotic" performance category during the Pacific Pole Championships on Sunday, April 9. The pole-dancing competition was held in Los Angeles.
A penitent holds an infant during a Holy Week procession in Zamora, Spain, on Tuesday, April 11.