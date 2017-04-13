Story highlights No one was injured in last month's collapse of part of I-85 in Atlanta

Georgia offers $3.1 million in incentives for a speedy highway rebuild

(CNN) The first responders who helped prevent any injuries in Atlanta's fiery highway collapse were scheduled to meet Thursday with President Donald Trump, according to the White House.

At the same time, the state of Georgia has kicked into high gear to rebuild the section of Interstate 85 that collapsed after a massive fire March 30. It has announced a series of incentives for the construction company rebuilding the highway.

Trump was expected to host the first responders at 2 p.m. in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Trump will "thank them for their work and dedication for addressing this horrible situation," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.

"Due to the heroic efforts of Atlanta's first responders, some of whom will be here today, no lives were lost," he said. "The President is proud to host these brave individuals and honor their commitment to protecting their community."

The meeting comes two weeks after an elevated portion of I-85, a major north-south artery in the Southeast, collapsed during evening rush hour. A blaze ignited in a fenced-in area under the highway, where the state stored construction materials, officials said.