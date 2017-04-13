Sheila Abdus-Salaam, a trailblazing judge, found dead in Hudson River

Story highlights Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam's body pulled from Hudson River

New York Police Department is investigating her death

(CNN) The first African-American woman to serve on New York state's highest court -- a judge described as a trailblazer and "humble pioneer" -- was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the Hudson River.

Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was 65.

Police responded to a 911 call about a person floating in the Hudson around 1:45 p.m. They found an unconscious and unresponsive woman, who was later pronounced dead and identified as Abdus-Salaam.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and the case is under investigation, according the New York Police Department.

Abdus-Salaam had been an associate justice on the New York Court of Appeals since 2013.

