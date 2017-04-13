Sheila Abdus-Salaam, a trailblazing judge, found dead in Hudson River

Story highlights Judge's body pulled from Hudson River on Wednesday

NYPD is investigating her death

(CNN) Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman appointed to the New York Court of Appeals, was found dead in the Hudson River.

She was 65.

Police responded to a 911 call about a woman in the water of the Hudson around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. They found an unconscious and unresponsive woman, who was later pronounced dead and identified as Abdus-Salaam.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the incident is under investigation, according to a statement from the New York Police Department.

Abdus-Salaam had been an associate justice on the state's Court of Appeals since her confirmation in 2013.

