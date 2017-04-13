Officer under investigation for beating accused jaywalker

Story highlights Episode was captured on cellphone and dashcam video

Officer was placed on administrative leave and is under criminal investigation

(CNN) A Sacramento Police officer is under criminal investigation for a "disturbing" incident, captured on two videos, in which he threw an accused jaywalker to the ground and punched him repeatedly.

The two-year veteran of the force, who has yet to be identified, has been placed on administrative leave with pay while his actions are under review.

"I thought I was going to be the next Trayvon Martin to be honest," Nandi Cain Jr., the accused jaywalker, said later in an interview with CNN affiliate KTXL

Police released dashcam video of the confrontation, which occurred Monday after the officer exited his patrol car and approached Cain on a residential street in California's state capital.

In the video, the officer accuses Cain of jaywalking and orders him to stop. After Cain protests, "I looked both ways," and keeps walking, the officer says, "If you do not stop right now, I will take you to the ground."

