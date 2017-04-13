Shrimp called Pink Floyd produces killer sound

Story highlights The Pink Floyd shrimp emits a deadly sound by closing its claw at "rapid speed"

Study's author a big fan of the band since it released "The Wall"

(CNN) A shrimp with a bright pink claw was recently discovered in the Pacific Ocean and has been named after one of rock's big fish -- the legendary Pink Floyd.

The Pink Floyd pistol shrimp was discovered by a team of scientists from Seattle University, the Oxford University Museum of Natural History and Brazil's Universidade Federal de Goiás.

Its rock 'n' roll name was inspired by the research team's love of Pink Floyd's music.

Synalpheus pinkfloydi belongs to the family of pistol or snapping shrimps.

When pistol shrimps close their enlarged claws "at rapid speed," the motion creates an implosion "which results in one of the loudest sounds in the ocean," the scientists said.

