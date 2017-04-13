(CNN) Another day, another...nuclear test? That's how you know North Korea is in the news. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. North Korea

2. Syria

Speaking of sarin gas, the US now has more evidence as to who was responsible for the sarin attack in Idlib last week that killed at least 70 people. According to a senior US official, the US military and intelligence community has intercepted communications featuring Syrian military and chemical experts talking about preparations for the attack.

3. White House

4. Venezuela

Unrest in Venezuela reached a fever pitch at a parade meant to celebrate the country's independence . Violent protests disrupted the festivities, where President Nicolas Maduro was in attendance. Maduro, who has weathered threats of impeachment and calls for his resignation, is only part of the woes plaguing the Venezuelan people. The country is also experiencing an economic crisis, which has led to to a food and medicine shortage. At least four people have been killed and hundreds injured in the wave of violent protests that have rocked the country since the beginning of the month.

5. Sheila Abdus-Salaam

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman appointed to the New York Court of Appeals , was found dead in the Hudson River yesterday. The incident is under investigation and the cause of death is not yet known. Her passing sparked mourning among politicians in New York and beyond. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called her a "trailblazing jurist and a force for good." Abdus-Salaam's death came the same week a prominent Chicago judge was killed outside his home Monday. A suspect in that case has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Judge Raymond Myles

