A month later: What we know (and don't) about the Tennessee abduction

(CNN) It has been a month since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas disappeared with her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins. What started as an Amber Alert in the small town of Culleoka, Tennessee, has evolved into a nationwide manhunt, and neither Thomas nor Cummins have been found.

Here's what we know about the disappearance, and the big questions that still need answering:

Have either been seen since the kidnapping?

Where might they be now?

police have had no credible leads. Authorities suspect the pair traveled to Decatur, Alabama , on their first day of flight, but other than that and the Oklahoma sighting,

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper told CNN that Cummins takes blood pressure medication and might need a refill soon, which would obviously tip off police to their location.

For now, authorities say the pair could be "anywhere," but advised people to be particularly observant around rural and remote areas like campgrounds and parks.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) spokesman Josh DeVine told CNN authorities were also looking into any connections Cummins might have had outside the continental United States.

What is their relationship?

Cummins was Thomas' forensics teacher when she was a freshman at Culleoka Unit School in 2016.

Over time, signs point to some sort of romantic relationship developing.

A student reported seeing Thomas and Cummins kissing in a classroom in 2016, a claim both of them denied. However, the teen and the teacher both stated that Cummins gave Thomas emotional support and that they were close.

After the pair went missing, authorities discovered Cummins had conducted research on teen marriage, and the two exchanged romantic messages using the draft folder of Cummins' email.

Jill Cummins filed documents for divorce, saying her husband is " Cummins' wife, Jill Cummins, initially pleaded for her husband to return home with the girl, saying "This is not who you are." However, a few weeks after their disappearance,, saying her husband is " guilty of inappropriate marital conduct ."

JUST WATCHED Wife makes public plea for husband to return Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Wife makes public plea for husband to return 01:32

Did Thomas go with him willingly?

Even though the pair were engaged in some sort of relationship, the TBI says there's no way Thomas is not a victim.

"She may very well not know that she's a victim in all of this," DeVine said during a news conference. "So our message to her tonight, you are a victim. You're 15 years old. He's 50. We are going to do everything we can to bring you home."

"He convinced her that he had been a secret agent and ... that he had all kinds of money," Anthony Thomas told HLN. "It was clear that he had really put a lot of notions into her head."

Has Cummins been charged?

He has. Cummins was charged with sexual contact with a minor, according to the TBI. Four days after their disappearance, Cummins was charged with aggravated kidnapping, since he may be armed. Cummins has also been added to Tennessee's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list.