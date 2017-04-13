Teen guilty in fatal Delaware high school fight

Story highlights Delaware Family Court judge convicts two of the three girls charged in the beating

Authorities say the verdict is a reminder that "actions have consequences"

(CNN) A Delaware teenager was convicted Thursday of criminally negligent homicide in the beating death of a schoolmate last year in a high school bathroom.

Amy Inita Joyner-Francis

Two other teenage girls were charged with third-degree criminal conspiracy; one was found guilty at the bench trial in Delaware Family Court. The other was acquitted.

The April 2016 incident was captured on cellphone.

State Prosecutor and Deputy Attorney General Sean P. Lugg had requested that the girl charged with criminally negligent homicide be tried as an adult, but the judge ruled against that motion. The teen was 16 at the time of the incident.

