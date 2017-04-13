Teen guilty in fatal Delaware high school fight

Story highlights A Delaware Family Court judge convicted two of the three girls charged in the beating

Authorities said the verdict is a reminder that "actions have consequences"

(CNN) A Delaware teenager was convicted Thursday of criminally negligent homicide in the beating death of a schoolmate last year in a high school bathroom.

The girl, who authorities said was largely responsible for assaulting Amy Joyner-Francis , 16, also was found guilty of third-degree criminal conspiracy in the bench trial in Delaware Family Court.

Two other teenage girls were charged with third-degree criminal conspiracy; one was found guilty, the other was acquitted.

State Prosecutor and Deputy Attorney General Sean P. Lugg had requested that the girl charged with criminally negligent homicide be tried as an adult, but the judge ruled against that motion. The teen was 16 at the time of the incident.

"Today's decision is another reminder for children and adults that their actions have consequences," the Delaware Department of Justice told CNN in a statement. "Hopefully, today's outcome will begin the all-important healing process, and allow a sense of normalcy to return to the school."