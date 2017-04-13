Story highlights Gustavo Falcon was indicted in 1991 on charges of smuggling drugs into the US

His brother and another man are currently serving lengthy prison sentences

(CNN) Gustavo Falcon, the brother of one of Miami's most notorious 1980s drug traffickers, Augusto "Willie" Falcon, was arrested Wednesday night after evading authorities for 26 years.

Authorities were initially led to Gustavo Falcon's whereabouts in March after discovering he had been using a fraudulent Florida driver's license under an alias since 1997, US Marshals Senior Inspector Barry Golden told CNN.

Through the license, law enforcement officials discovered Gustavo, also known as "Tabby," had been living in the Orlando area since 1999, and they traced him to a rental property in suburban Kissimmee. A team comprising local law enforcement and officials from the US Marshals Miami and Orlando offices, along with its Fugitive Task Force, had the property under surveillance for more than a month.

"He was the last of the Cocaine Cowboys," Golden said late Wednesday night.

Golden told CNN that officials seized on an opportunity when they saw who they believed to be Falcon and his wife leave for a lengthy bike ride Wednesday afternoon. Marshals observed the couple ride for approximately 40 miles and when they were certain of the fugitive's identity, they apprehended Falcon at an intersection near his home.

