Watch as a little girl narrowly dodges two bullets fired into a shop

(CNN) The video is horrifying to watch.

A 4-year-old girl in a pink outfit dances around her grandfather's Arizona barbershop, then settles into a chair by the front window.

Seconds later, the glass shatters over her head. Two shots, fired from the parking lot and intended for the tattoo parlor next door, miss her by inches.

The girl, miraculously unhurt, scurries away in a panic.

Police have arrested two men in connection with Monday's shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. Michael David Hart, 23, and Rafael Santos, 21, were charged with aggravated assault and endangerment.

Michael David Hart

