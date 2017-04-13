Suspected getaway driver in killing of Chicago judge gets no bail

Story highlights Gunman had been watching judge's girlfriend for weeks, authorities say

Prosecutor's spokeswoman says suspected getaway driver confessed

(CNN) The man who authorities say drove the getaway car after a Cook County judge was gunned down outside his Chicago home will remain in jail.

Police are still looking for the gunman who killed Judge Raymond Myles and wounded his girlfriend early Monday morning before the couple left the house to go to a gym.

Joshua Smith, 37, was formally charged Thursday with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstruction. He was denied bail.

He confessed to his role in the shooting, Cook County State Attorney spokeswoman Tandra Simonton told CNN.

Cook County Public Defender Kristina Yi represented Smith in court, CNN affiliate WBBM reported.

