1 killed, 3 injured in Atlanta transit train shooting

By Jamiel Lynch and Paul Murphy, CNN

Updated 7:09 PM ET, Thu April 13, 2017

(CNN)One person was killed and three others were wounded Thursday in a shooting aboard a transit train in Atlanta, according to police with the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA).

Police say a suspect is in custody. The three wounded victims have been transported to a hospital. Officials said the suspect and victims are all adults in their 30s, according to CNN affiliate WSB-TV.
The shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. near the West Lake MARTA station, west of downtown, said WSB.
"Due to a Police action the Wst End Stn is close, there is no train or bus service at the station. A bus bridge is providing service," MARTA tweeted.
    Rashad Caleb and his family were traveling to North DeKalb Mall for a family day when the shots rang out.
    "Between H.E. Holmes and West Lake station I heard 'Pop' pop,'" Caleb told CNN by phone. "The train makes a lot of noise so you think it's just the train."
    Shortly after the bursts, Caleb saw a number of people running from the train car behind his family. His first thought: bomb.
    "I was waiting for a bang," he said. "That's just me watching too many movies."
    He didn't wait long though, immediately grabbing one of his nieces and running toward the front of the train. "The children were all I was thinking about," he said.
    Caleb said he yelled to other passengers to move to the front.
    "Once I realized that my niece and my sister were nowhere to be found, I ran back and that's when I started recording," he said.